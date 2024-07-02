Latest voting update shows MLB may avoid All-Phillies NL All-Star starting lineup
The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the most, if not the most loyal fanbases in all of sports. It's simply just the way things are in Philadelphia. The fans invest in the team and the front office invests in them as well.
This dedication and loyalty led to quite the problem in the MLB All-Star voting. If you're not familiar with the way voting works, Kinnu Singh here at Fansided did a great job of explaining it here.
Phillies fans were able to place many of their players into Phase 2 of the voting, even though some of them didn't really deserve it. They were exposing a major flaw in the system, making the voting more of a popularity contest rather than voting on the players that deserve it most.
Players like Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh made it to the second phase of voting when there were other players much more deserving of the spot, solely because Phillies fans voted, and other fans didn't.
Latest All-Star voting update gives hope for fair voting in the National League
The latest update MLB provided on Tuesday afternoon gives hope to the rest of the National League that the right starter will be in place at each position. This comes one day before the polls close and the All-Star starters are officially announced.
The Phillies first baseman, Bryce Harper, led Phase 1 in voting and was granted an automatic start at first base. This is well deserved and there should be no controversy here at all. As of now, only two of the Phillies' six players on phase 2 of the ballot lead their position, shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Alec Bohm.
Turner leads, largely due to the fractured left hand Betts suffered earlier in June. Turner spent a good portion of the season on the injured list, but among active NL shortstops, he deserves the nod starting there in the All-Star game.
The same can be said with Bohm at third base. He's having an incredible season, slashing .300/.350/.489 with 28 doubles and 68 RBI's. His starting spot, if confirmed, is well deserved as well.
As for Marsh, Schwarber, Realmuto and Castellanos, they are also right where they should be in the voting.
There was once a time that many fans worried about the integrity of the voting, as Phillies fans were so outwardly supportive of their team, but it seems as though the integrity is okay in the system. The system might not be perfect, but it hasn't resulted in anythig too ridiculous just yet.