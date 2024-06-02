Lax bro Tyler Buchner played like a champion, but wants to channel his inner Rudy now

Tyler Buchner's career:



• Commits to Michigan lacrosse in 8th grade

• Becomes 4-star QB

• Signs with Notre Dame football

• Plays 2 years

• Transfers to Alabama

• Goes back to ND for lax

• Wins NCAA title



Now, Buchner is returning to Notre Dame football—as a walk-on WR. pic.twitter.com/KGwICoSkEq