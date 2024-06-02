Lax bro Tyler Buchner played like a champion, but wants to channel his inner Rudy now
By John Buhler
Tyler Buchner is out there living his best Golden Domer lax bro life, bruh! But what if things can get even better for the newest and most famous lacrosse national champion? Yes, the former Notre Dame quarterback spent spring semester back in South Bend having it his way with some baggataway. He may have failed during Nick Saban's final year in Tuscaloosa, but look at him now!
Buchner did the impossible, which was to be a national champion at Notre Dame in the 21st century. Of course, he still wants to do something that hasn't been done in South Bend since Lou Holtz was in his absolute prime as a human being in the late 1980s. Buchner now plans to walk-on the Notre Dame football team as a wide receiver, despite having been their starting quarterback at some point before.
As I described to my False Start co-host and FanSided.com colleague Cody Williams, Buchner playing quarterback was a unique combination of scared Sam Bradford face with the awareness of Marcus Mariota. It is amazing that he did not win the Heisman Trophy. Now that he is switching positions, maybe he can be the first wide receiver to do the trick since DeVonta Smith back in 2020.
You better believe that Buchner played like a champion over the weekend for Notre Dame lacrosse.
His career path is starting to get into the Kliff Kingsbury tier of "Is this even real or not, bruh?"
The last Notre Dame wide receiver who played multiple sports of note had to be one Jeff Samardzija.
Tyler Buchner plans to walk on as a wide receiver at Notre Dame
I am sure he can do it. Running was the best part of Buchner's game as a quarterback. I never knew where he was going half the time, but it was fun as hell trying to watch him get there. At Notre Dame, it is not that rare of an occurrence to see a player try to star in two sports. Samardzija did that on the football field and baseball diamond. Pat Connaughton did it as a pitcher and a small forward a bit later.
I think what this comes down to is how supportive will Marcus Freeman be of Buchner trying to work his way back after leaving his program for Alabama. Tommy Rees has that kind of an effect on people. I am not saying this is an adaptation of The Jungle Book, but Rees certainly has them Kaa eyes. Holy Mowgli! Now that he is back in the land of Rudy, can Buchner become like, the next Daniel Ruettiger?
After running a slant pattern and not getting the ball thrown to him by Riley Leonard, Buchner may have to hit the oxygen tank like Sean Astin did his inhaler in Stranger Things. While we can only hope Buchner's fate goes better than Wynona Ryder's boyfriend Bob in the nerdy nostalgia series on Netflix, the best thing he has going for him is he knows what it is like to play like a champion ... today!
The only way the story gets better is if Buchner makes an NFL team's roster as a slight slot receiver.