Lazio vs. Bayern Munich live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Lazio play Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday. Here is everything you need to know.
Bayern Munich's hopes of winning the Bundesliga suffered a blow last weekend as they lost 3-0 to Bayer Leverkusen. The result leaves Thomas Tuchel's side five points off Leverkusen in the division. There is even talk that Jose Mourinho could replace Tuchel at Bayern.
Harry Kane left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern in search of trophies but he may still not get his hands on any this season. His side are out of the DFB-Pokal and are now trailing an unbeaten side in the Bundesliga. The Champions League is likely to be Kane's only real hope of winning silverware this campaign.
Tuchel's side have been inconsistent, with three wins and two defeats in their last five games. They face a Lazio team who are eighth in Serie A this season. Last weekend, they beat Cagliari 3-1 thanks to goals from Ciro Immobile, Felipe Anderson (formerly of West Ham United) and an own goal from Alessandro Deiola.
Immobile now has nine goals in 27 games in all competitions this season. This includes three in the Champions League. If Lazio are to get anything from this game against Bayern, then they will need Immobile firing.
Former New York City FC forward Taty Castellanos is now on the books at Lazio. However, he has just two goals and five assists in 27 games this season.
Home advantage in the first-leg is crucial for the Italian side. They must make sure that they have not lost it after Wednesday's game. Getting a result in the return leg in Germany will be very difficult for Lazio.
How to watch Lazio vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Rome, Italy
- Stadium: Stadio Olimpico
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.