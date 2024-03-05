LeBron and Drake helped save the PGA from LIV Golf
LeBron James and Drake made a major investment in the PGA Tour, helping it hold off financial challenges from upstart LIV Golf.
By Curt Bishop
Fenway Sports Group, the ownership group for the Boston Red Sox have signed a $3 million deal with the PGA Tour.
Interestingly enough, there are two prominent figures in the entertainment business that are expected to be major players in this deal. Rapper Drake and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James have invested personally.
James is a part owner of the Red Sox and is a key member of Fenway Sports Group. He and Drake are also expected to be "strategic investors." This means that the two of them will make a strong effort to help generate more interest in the PGA Tour and help it compete with LIV Golf.
LeBron, Drake to invest heavily in PGA Tour
This is big news for the PGA Tour. James and Drake have great experience as investors and should help the PGA Tour remain the dominant outlet for Golf and deal with competition from LIV Golf.
"Golf can be so much more than a sport. I remember some of my best childhood memories (were) being on the gold course with my uncle," said Drake, per the New York Times. "It's one thing to invest in a team, but to help re-imagine one of the biggest leagues in the world is an incredible opportunity and I'm excited to be a part of it."
Back in 2022, Drake and LeBron invested in the Italian soccer club A.C. Milan with the ownership group of the New York Yankees and Redbird Capital Partners.
James and Drake join actor Chris Pratt, James' business partner Maverick Carter and James' agent Rich Paul, among others.
Having two prominent figures, one in the sports industry and one in the music industry, investing in the PGA should be very beneficial and potentially draw more fans and viewership for a sport that was at risk of falling behind a competitor.