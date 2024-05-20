LeBron's free agency is still impacting Bronny's NBA Draft stock
By Ian Levy
If you've been tracking Bronny James' NBA Draft stock, you're placing yourself at risk of whiplash. A year ago, he was a presumptive lottery pick. By the end of his first season at USC, interrupted by a cardiac arrest event and marred by disappointing statistics, it wasn't even a sure thing that he'd declare for the draft.
He ultimately did, although he still has until June 26 to decide if he'd like to return to college and transfer from USC. He appeared to help himself at the NBA Draft combine with strong numbers in the athletic testing and shooting drills but also struggled in the scrimmages. There was buzz that he might be in play for the Utah Jazz and the No. 29 pick, but also that his floor could be No. 55 to the Lakers.
The complicating factor may be one we haven't heard as much about lately — the fact that some teams think they may have a chance of signing LeBron James as a free agent this summer if they draft Bronny.
Is drafting Bronny James really the path to landing LeBron?
LeBron had said several times in the past that it would be a dream to eventually play with Bronny in the NBA. That made a lot more sense as a factor when Bronny was a projected lottery pick and LeBron's options seemed more wide-open. But with Bronny potentially in for a dramatic slide and LeBron seeming very likely to re-up with the Lakers it hasn't been as easy to link the two.
Then there was LeBron saying this wouldn't be a factor in his decision-making and Bronny saying he might prefer to play on a different team from his dad. Oh, and Rich Paul, LeBron's agent, basically telling teams not to expect to get LeBron just because you draft Bronny. But now Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Tims is reporting that the lure of LeBron could pull Bronny back into the first round:
"Forget second-round evaluations, multiple NBA executives told The Times their teams have discussed drafting Bronny James in the first round in an effort to lure his father to their team in free agency."
Even if that's true, we're still likely talking about a handful of teams at most. Teams like the Trail Blazers or Hornets can't seriously consider drafting Bronny in the lottery expecting to lure LeBron into a rebuilding situation. If we limit the scope to teams that could burn a first-round pick on a player how might not be able to contribute right away and make a compelling argument to LeBron that they can offer him a chance at a ring, we basically have eight options:
- Denver Nuggets at No. 28
- Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 27
- New York Knicks at No. 25 or No. 24
- Milwaukee Bucks at No. 23
- Phoenix Suns at No. 22
- Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 20
- Philadelphia 76ers at No. 16
- Miami Heat at No. 15
Each of those situations would involve some seriously complicated cap shenanigans to make it possible and a dramatic willingness from LeBron to complicate his legacy by once again moving to another team. Including those factors, the Cavs, Heat and Knicks might make the most sense.
Regardless of what's being reported, this is all the longest of longshots. The most likely scenario is LeBron re-signing and the Lakers taking Bronny with the No. 55 pick.