LeBron James, Anthony Davis take sore loser approach to Game 2 loss
Despite a huge lead heading into the second half, the L.A. Lakers lost Game 2 to the Nuggets. Their two stars didn't have the best reaction.
After the L.A. Lakers blew their double-digit lead to the Nuggets in Game 2, their two stars were frustrated in their press conferences. As noted by the Lakers Lead on Twitter, LeBron James told reporters that he doesn't "understand what is going in the replay center, to be honest". The All-NBA veteran continued by saying that he was confused as to why the foul call on D'Angelo Russell's third-quarter drive was overturned by a Nuggets challenge.
Anthony Davis who gave up the game-winning shot off a Jamal Murray pick-and-roll switch told reporters after the game that "Jamal Murray made a shot" in response to a question about what ended up happening at the end of this game. He then dropped the mic and left the press conference early.
The Lakers have been complaining about the referees all season long and despite their complaints, the Lakers have shot the second most free throws in the league and have shot 506 more than their opponents. But they had a legit complaint on the Russell play and regardless of whether they're right or wrong, they're down 2-0 to the Nuggets.
Are the Lakers doomed to lose this series to Denver?
At halftime of Game 2, the L.A. Lakers seem destined to make this playoff series competitive with a win. The franchise had a huge lead and D'Angelo Russell was cooking, unlike his performance in Game 1. While the Lakers still have two more losses before they end up getting eliminated, this game felt like a season-ending loss.
Ever since last season, the Nuggets have been able to destroy the Lakers and they've now won 10 straight against Los Angeles. The Lakers likely needed to win one in Denver for the franchise to have a chance to win this series. They could very well win the next two games in L.A. but their backs are now against the wall. After making a lot of public complaints, the refs will likely not bail them out. With that in mind, the Lakers will need to dig deep to avoid a long offseason.