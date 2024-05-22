LeBron James calls out Pacers for massive blunder in loss to Celtics
By Kinnu Singh
The Boston Celtics overwhelmed the Indiana Pacers early in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Before fans could find their seats, the Pacers found themselves facing a double-digit deficit. Yet, the Pacers managed to claw their way back twice — once in the first half and once in the second. Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton hit long-range 3-point shots to close out the second and third quarters. Near the end of the fourth quarter, the Pacers finally seized control.
According to ESPN Analytics, Indiana had a win probability of over 95 percent with 12.1 seconds remaining. The game seemed decided: The Pacers were going to steal Game 1 in TD Garden, 117-114. The broadcasters began recapping the game and praising Indiana for their tenacity. Then, Boston managed to force a turnover and gained possession for one final shot.
Here, a question of strategy comes into play: Do you play defense or foul while being up by three?
For Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, the answer is an easy one: you foul, every single time.
LeBron James was not a fan of Pacers strategy at end of regulation
After the game ended, James voiced his opinion on the matter.
"And yall still wanna know why I would foul up 3 EVERY SINGLE TIME?" James posted on social media after the game.
When a team is leading by three points near the end of a game, they sometimes opt to foul the opposing team.
The logic is that the trailing team would be forced to shoot two free throws, which would deny them the opportunity of getting three points to tie the game on that possession. The trailing team would have to make their free throws before fouling the leading team, who would shoot two of their own free throws to increase the lead back to three. When the trailing team received the ball, they would still be down by three but have less time on the clock.
The risk, of course, comes from allowing the opponent two free throws with a stopped clock. The trailing team could tie the game by making the first free throw, rebounding a missed free throw, and scoring again. If the leading team misses a free throw or has a turnover on the following possession, the trailing team would be in position to take the lead.
At that point in the game, Boston had just gained possession by forcing a turnover while Indiana was inbounding the ball. If the Pacers elected to foul, it's possible that the Celtics could have forced another turnover on the subsequent inbound.
So, instead of fouling, Indiana opted to play defense. The Celtics kicked the ball out to Jaylen Brown, who pulled up to sink a contested 3-pointer from the corner with 6.1 seconds remaining. Boston managed to pull away in overtime, landing the last punch in a game that swung back-and-forth dramatically.