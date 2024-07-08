LeBron James hints at potential retirement date after inking new contract
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Lakers recently re-signed future Hall-of-Famer LeBron James to a two-year, $101 million contract. The deal will last him through the 2025-26 NBA season, and he'll play alongside his son, Bronny James if the latter gets a taste of the NBA in the coming years
However, as long as James has been in the league, the time may be near for him to hang up his jersey. Recently, LeBron hinted at possibly retiring after his current deal expires.
"I mean, it could be (the last deal I ever sign)," James said. "I'd never sit up here and say, 'Oh maybe not.' Yeah, it could be. Easily. But we'll see what happens."
LeBron James hints at possible retirement
This could very well be LeBron's last contract, and he even stated that he was already thinking about that possibility.
James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 and took the team to the NBA Finals in 2007 and again in his second stint with the club from 2015-18, winning a title in 2016. He also won two rings with the Miami Heat and a ring with the Lakers in 2020.
The future Hall-of-Famer has 20 All-Star selections, 20 All-NBA team selections, an assist title, a scoring title, a Rookie of the Year Award, six All-Defensive team selections, and four MVPs to his name. Needless to say, it's been a nice long run for James.
But eventually, all good things must come to an end, and the end may be near for LeBron. He helped guide the Lakers back to the playoffs this past season, averaging 25.7 points per game, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. while shooting 54 percent from the field and 41 percent from beyond the arc.
Even at his advanced age, he remains one of the top players in the NBA today. But he will reach the age of 40 in December. He made his NBA debut at the age of 18.
But if this is his last contract, the record will show just how good he was for so long and what he has been able to accomplish over his many years. He has been in the league for 21 years, and if he plays out his contract, he'll reach 23 seasons.