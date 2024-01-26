LeBron James has humble response to record-setting 20th All-Star starter selection
LeBron James' humility after being voted for a record-setting 20th consecutive All-Star starter selection is a testament to his character.
By Lior Lampert
In Year 21 of his illustrious NBA career, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers continues making history. Last night, James was named a 2023-24 NBA All-Star starter, marking his record-setting 20th consecutive start.
As we all continue to witness greatness, King James continues to stay humble.
After leading the Western Conference in fan voting en route to surpassing Hall of Famer and former Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s total of 19 straight All-Star starts, James was asked to give his thoughts on what it means to him, and his response couldn’t be more fitting or representative of the professional he’s been throughout his career:
LeBron James soaks in 20th All-Star starter selection
“I’ve exceeded anything further than what I ever dreamed about that I would be in the NBA,” James said when addressing the media. Expectations for the 39-year-old All-Star have been sky-high dating back to before he was in the NBA, being labeled “The Chosen One” in 2002 when he was featured as a Sports Illustrated cover athlete.
Yet, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer is simply happy he can continue playing the game of basketball at his age. “I’m very humbled by still being able to play the game that I love and have these accomplishments along the way,” he added.
A four-time NBA Champion, four-time MVP (and four-time Finals MVP), and the league’s all-time leading scorer, James adds another remarkable feat to one of the most storied tenures the game has ever seen.
Averaging 24.8 points per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc to go with 7.5 rebounds, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals, LBJ is showing no signs of slowing down.
James' 20 straight All-Star starts symbolize his longevity and sustained excellence throughout his career.