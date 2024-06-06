LeBron James and JJ Redick explain the best way to defend Luka Doncic
By Kyle Delaney
If you're looking for a simple way to stop Luka Doncic, there isn't one. You'd expect nothing less from the second-best postseason player in 2024. However, there are some ways that are better than others. LeBron James and JJ Redick discussed the most effective way to guard Luka on the latest episode of their Mind the Game podcast.
Per @mindthegamepod on Twitter/X:
When it comes to guarding Luka in the pick-and-roll, JJ asked LeBron what he felt was the most effective. LeBron guessed blitz, which is the correct answer. "The reason I say blitz," LeBron explained, "is because I look at the other two and it's not switching, because they don't run many small-small pick and rolls. They run a lot of 1-5 pick and rolls."
LeBron explained how when teams switch, Luka can take advantage of the slower, less athletic 5 that ends up on the ball. "We saw that at the end of Game 2 in the Western Confernce Finals." James said, referring to Luka's game-winning shot over Rudy Gobert.
For context, there's basically three ways to defend a pick and roll. You can either blitz, switch, or drop. A blitz is when the defending guard fights over the screen and the big comes out and they both chase the opposing ball handler back towards the perimeter. This causes the defense to rotate, which leaves a man open and more often than not, forces the ball out of Doncic's hands. For the record, this is exactly what you want to happen when you're guarding Luka.
Redick noted the Mavs averaged 1.10 points per possession during this regular season when teams went into drop coverage on their pick-and-rolls. When teams decided to switch the pick-and-roll with Luka, the Mavs averaged 1.12 points per possesions during the playoffs and 1.15 points in regular season. Yet, the Mavericks generated just .97 points per possession when blitzed during the regular season and only .67 points per possession in the playoffs. In terms of points per possession, this is a pretty drastic difference from when teams switch or drop.
Doncic is crafty enough to break down his defender with his ball handling in isolation, but his unique blend of size and skill allow him to finish inside as well. He's an exceptional passer, adept at reading the defense. Whether the help arrives too late or too early, Luka notices everything. This makes guarding Luka Doncic an absolute nightmare. That's why you have to swarm him and force another player to make a play.