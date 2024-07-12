LeBron James makes definitive (and hilarious) statement on 2028 LA Olympics
By Kyle Delaney
Everybody knows what LeBron James can do with a basketball. The 39-year-old is still one of the best players in the league. With gold medals from 2008 and 2012 under his belt, the Kid from Akron™ hopes to bring home a third this summer. The question is -- will he still be around for the 2028 Olympics?
The Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris this time around, but Los Angeles is set to host in 2028. Now, James just signed a two-year extension with the Lakers, and his son Bronny just signed a four-year contract of his own.
As a result, Craig Melvin asked James, in an exclusive interview for TODAY, if he would be around when the Olympics invade LA. To which, James replied firmly, "No, I won’t be there,” he said. "I’m getting the hell out of that city when the Olympics come to Los Angeles." He laughed. "I’ll live there all year. I will not be in Los Angeles in ‘28. I’m getting out of there.”
LeBron James confirms 2024 Olympics will be his last
James will officially become the oldest U.S. men’s basketball Olympian ever this summer. In light of what should be LeBron's last Olympic run, (emphasis on should be) Melvin also asked James which sport he'd most likely compete in if not basketball. LeBron knew immediately.
"The four-by-one relay, man — track and field,” James told Melvin. LeBron added that he's a "team guy," and emphasized, "I want to be anchor, for sure, I want to finish it off the right way."
This decision was partly driven by LeBron's desire to be remembered for more than just his basketball. "If my legacy is only talking about the game of basketball, then I failed in my mission, so — we’ll see, though,” he said.
Somehow, someway, LeBron still has plenty left in the tank. After James' performance against Canada on Wednesday night, Kevin Garnett claimed LeBron could play another 10 years. Track and field is surprising though, especially when you consider the mayhem he could create in beach volleyball.
But Usain Bolt, in all his glory, is 6-foot-5. Noah Lyles is 5-foot-11. In other words, these runners would be terrified by a 6-foot-9 LeBron James. It would be like nothing they have ever seen before. Don't worry track and field runners, he said he won't be there and thank God he's not, because if he was, you'd all be screwed.