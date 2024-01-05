Is LeBron James playing tonight? Latest injury update for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
The Lakers will be looking to end their skid against the Grizzlies. The squad might be without their best player in LeBron James.
This evening, the Lakers will look to end their struggles when they face off against the Grizzlies. The team is currently on a three-game losing streak and in danger of failing out of the Play-In Tournament. While L.A. was not firing on all cylinders before their in-season tournament win, they were doing well enough to allow the squad to wait and not have a sense of urgency. The Lakers may need to end their losing streak without a fully healthy James.
LeBron James is questionable for tonight's game against Grizzlies
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, LeBron James is questionable for tonight's game against Memphis. The All-NBA player is managing a left ankle peroneal tendonitis injury. While he has not had this exact type of injury in the past, the future Hall of Famer has had a lot of lower-body injuries during his tenure with the Lakers.
LeBron had a collision with Jaylen Brown on Christmas day. While James was able to get back up on his feet after the play, it might have aggravated the issue. He was questionable for the game against the Heat but had a different injury, playing through a non-covid illness in the loss.
To be quite honest, James has often listed himself as questionable in the last couple of years no matter what the injury is. This allows the player to have an excuse to not play if the wear and tear on his body is too much. While this might seem like a bit unfair to fans, James has played 21 seasons in the league. It's also important for the Lakers to make sure James can play as long as he can as their title window can be lengthed or shortened by the long-term health of James and Davis.
With all of that being said, LeBron James will most likely play in this game based on his recent injury-reporting history.