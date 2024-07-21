LeBron James plays hero for Team USA to help avoid upset vs. South Sudan
By Scott Rogust
Every four years, the Summer Olympics arrive. One of the more talked about and followed competitions is in men's basketball. Every time the Olympics rolls around, fans wonder if Team USA will once again power their way to a gold medal. For the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Team USA is stacked with the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, and Joel Embiid on the roster. On paper, this team could win the United States their 20th gold medal in men's basketball.
Before the games begin in Paris on July 26, Team USA has participated in exhibition matchups across the globe. On Saturday, they faced off against South Sudan in a matchup should have been in the United States' favor. Instead, South Sudan put Team USA on upset alert, even leading 58-44 at halftime.
But have no fear, James was here to save the day in London for the United States. With the team trailing 100-99, James powered his way to the basket and hit a clutch layup with 10 seconds remaining in regulation. The United States held on and picked up the narrow 101-100 win.
LeBron James leads Team USA and avoids upset loss vs. South Sudan
The memes on social media were running rampant on social media during halftime. Could you imagine what tit would have been like if South Sudan had pulled off the upset over the United States. Luckily for Team USA, they had LeBron on the roster, and he had possession of the ball at the end of the game for the clutch, game-winning shot.
In 23 minutes of playing time, James scored a team-high 25 points while shooting 10-for-14 from the field. James also recorded seven assists and six rebounds.
Carlik Jones stood out for South Sudan, as he notched a triple-double with 14 points (7-for-21 from field), 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in 32 minutes of playing time. South Sudan's leading scorer was Marial Shiyok who recorded 24 points (9-for-16 from field) in 28 minutes of playing time.
Team USA is set for one more exhibition matchup before heading to Paris for the Olympics. On Monday, the United States faces off against Germany at 3:00 p.m. ET. Their first matchup in the Olympics will be on July 28 against Serbia in the Group Phase.
For the United States, they will be seeing South Sudan very soon, as they are both in the same group and will face off on July 31. Will Team USA have an emphatic response the next time they face off? Or will South Sudan pull off the upset?