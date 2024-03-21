LeBron James was pumped watching former high school coach lead Duquesne to upset win
LeBron James was hyped after watching his former high school coach, Keith Dambrot, lead No. 11 Duquesne to an upset win over No. 6 BYU in the NCAA Tournament.
By Scott Rogust
We officially have our first upset of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in the books. The Duquesne Dukes entered the tourney as the No. 11 seed in the East Region after beating the VCU Rams 57-51 in the Atlantic 10 Championship. Standing opposite them were the No. 6 BYU Cougars, who were favored to advance to pick up the win and advance to the second round.
But on Thursday afternoon, Duquesne beat BYU 71-67 to advance to the Round of 32. This is Duquesne's first NCAA Tournament win since 1969 when they made it to the East Regional Semifinals. Not only that but head coach Keith Dambrot's coaching career continues, as he is set to retire at the end of the season.
One of Dambrot's biggest fans is LeBron James, who played under the head coach when the two were at St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School in Akron, Ohio, for two years. After the win, James couldn't contain his excitement to see his high school coach lead Duquesne to an upset and advance to the Round of 32.
LeBron James was pumped after seeing Keith Dambrot, Duquesne upset win over BYU
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has become a huge supporter of Duquesne, which is located in Pittsburgh, Pa. This past Monday, the world found out that Dambrot was retiring from coaching for 40 years.
Dambrot got Duquesne back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1977. Before their first round game against BYU, James sent the team some gifts. Those presents were James' signature shoe, complete with a white and blue colorway.
Every year, fans and viewers look for a double-digit seed to go on a Cinderella run in the tourney. Last year, it was Princeton, who made it to the Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed. In 2022, Saint Peters made it to the Elite Eight as a No. 15 seed. Can Duquesne be the latest underdog to make a run throughout the tournament?
We'll find out, as they take on the winner of the No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State matchup.
If you want to increase the excitement of watching March Madness, FanDuel has a $200 promo for new users. Justclick this link and sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 into your account, and wager $5 on ANY March Madness game. If you do that, you get $200 in bonus bets which you can use to bet on anything you want, including the NCAA Tournament. It's the best offer on the best sports betting app out there, sosign up for FanDuel today and get your bet in now before this offer ends.