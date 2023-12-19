LeBron James record, stats & history on Christmas Day
Lakers star LeBron James is no stranger to playing on Christmas as he prepares to face the Celtics in his 18th NBA on Christmas Day game.
By Lior Lampert
This season’s slate of NBA games on Christmas Day will mark the 76th consecutive campaign featuring the NBA on Christmas Day, per the NBA’s official website. For the 16th straight season, five games will be played with ESPN or ABC broadcasting each contest.
The Christmas Day NBA slate is jam-packed with exciting games and talented players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James.
LeBron James is the king of Christmas
James is no stranger to playing on Christmas Day. Now in the 21st season of his illustrious NBA career, James is set to star in his 18th Christmas Day game after he surpassed the late and great Kobe Bryant for the most games played on Christmas Day last season.
King James has typically dominated Christmas Day throughout his career. He and the Lakers are set to face the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics in a clash of one of the longest-standing rivalries in NBA history.
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is also the all-time leader in total points scored on Christmas Day, with 460 points in 17 games. James also leads all players in total assists (119), ranks second in total rebounds (130), second in most 3-pointers made on Christmas Day (28), and second in total steals (26).
Through 17 games played on Christmas Day, James is averaging 27.1 points per game to go with 7.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. In those 17 games, James’ teams have a 10-7 record.
James continues to defy Father Time, looking like he is still at the height of his powers in his age-39 season. He is the Christmas miracle who keeps giving to fans, and it will be exciting to see him play his 18th game on Christmas Day.