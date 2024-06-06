LeBron James signing off on Dan Hurley has everything to do with Bronny
After everyone in the league thought the L.A. Lakers would hire JJ Redick as their new head coach, the franchise has made a straight left turn and is reportedly extremely close to hiring Dan Hurley as the next head of the Lakers. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, one of the reasons that the Lakers will hire the coach of the back-to-back national champion UConn Huskies is the "benefit of Hurley and his staff becoming responsible for Bronny's pro-development."
Rumors have swirled for months that LeBron James, who is a free agent this offseason, is looking to play with his younger son Bronny James. The younger James is entering the draft after one season at USC where he faced a health scare that forced him to miss a good chunk of the season. He was initially billed as a potential lottery pick but his struggles this season eroded his draft stock and there is a good chance he's now a late second-round pick. The Lakers, who have the No. 17 and No. 55 pick could end up drafting the younger James and the older James perhaps gave the go-ahead on a possible hire of Hurley with his son's development in mind,
Dan Hurley could help Bronny James develop
Even if the Lakers had the development of a fringe second-round pick in mind when it came to their head coach decision, this potential hire looks like a possible home run for the Lakers. Hurley will likely undergo some growing pains as a new head coach in the NBA, but the UConn National champion is a proven winner and has shown that he is a damn good coach.
If L.A. chooses to hire Hurley and the younger James ends up being selected with the 55th overall pick, the Lakers could be in a great spot to develop a promising young player who has a lot of defensive potential. It also makes sense since Bronny's agent Rich Paul has said that they would like Bronny to go to a team where he can develop on the NBA roster, rather than playing in the G League.
This might end up being the best of both worlds for the Lakers and the James family.