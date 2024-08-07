LeBron James needed stitches after hard hit against Brazil
Team USA had a dominant 122-87 blowout win over Brazil in the quarterfinals of the Olympic games in Paris on Tuesday, but they were without star LeBron James for most of the game.
It was in the third quarter when James was hit with an inadvertent elbow to his face, which then was seen to be shot in the eye. James went to the ground holding his face and was then subbed out and did not see the floor again.
He left the court for the locker room once he got to the bench where he then got stitched up in time to return to the sideline by the end of the fourth quarter to see his USA team still dominate.
After the game LeBron assured everyone that he would be just fine.
Before James left the court, he only played 17 minutes yet still managed to finish with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, nine assists, three steals, and three rebounds. James' role on this year's Team USA squad has been crucial as they are now 4-0 in the Olympics and are continuing to outscore their opponents by an average of 24.75 points.
Team USA is set to face Serbia, led by Nikola Jokic, on Thursday. Last time the two met, the United States won 110-84 in group play, but this Serbia team is coming off a hot 24-point comeback win over Australia. It is unknown whether we will see James on the floor.
Tipoff is set for 3 p.m ET on Thursday as France and Germany are the other teams in play for the other semifinal.
But there is good news regarding LeBron's injury as he was seen at Team USA women's basketball game with a bandage over his eye where the stitches are.
By the looks of it, James is determined to play for the United States no matter what, as he is seeking his third Olympic gold medal in his fourth Olympic Games and has started each game for the United States.