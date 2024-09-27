LeBron James treated Bronny like any other rookie in Lakers scrimmage
As LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for the 2024-25 season, the world will be waiting in anticipation to see the 20-time all-star share the court with his son.
The Lakers drafted Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, creating the first father-son tandem in the history of the NBA, benchmarking another historic accolade for what many believe to be the greatest player in NBA history.
And as Bronny prepares for a career in the NBA, LeBron s already teaching his son about the reality of the NBA.
Rob Pelinka, the vice president of the Lakers, peeled back the curtain on Lebron and Bronny James' relationship during voluntary scrimmage.
"Maybe the challenge is on Bronny, when, like in our pickup game, he got switched on to LeBron, and LeBron took him baseline, up and under off the glass. The words exchanged afterwards were probably more challenging than anything else," said Pelinka.
James went as far as to reply on social media to Pelinka's comments, saying on his Instagram story, “Great defense. Better O.”
It remains to be seen if LeBron and Bronny James would get any burn together on the court. New Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed to the media that he doesn't have a concrete plan to play the two.
"We don't have anything planned, per se, in terms of a commitment to do it this way," Redick said, h/t NBA.com. "We obviously have talked about it as a staff, and we've gotten into some specifics of what that might look like, but we haven't committed to anything, and obviously there's a discussion to be had once we're all together, with Bronny and LeBron, too. They should be a part of that discussion as well."
It is expected to that Bronny would spend more time in he G-League, however with their season starting a few weeks after the start of the NBA season, were likely to see the James dup on the court at some point during the start of the season.
Redick had high praise for Bronny saying that he was fortunate to coach the former USC product.
“[Bronny], I feel very fortunate that I get to coach him because he’s young and he’s hungry and he’s got a lot of inherent skill sets that we can really mold into a really good NBA player,” Redick said, h/t NBC Sports. “On top of that, he’s a fantastic kid. He’s extremely coachable. He’s got the right spirit and energy every single day.”