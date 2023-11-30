LeBron's manager linked to gambling scandal, admits betting thousands on NBA games
Maverick Carter, a longtime associate of LeBron James, admitted to betting thousands of dollars on NBA games.
Maverick Carter was LeBron James' teammate and friend at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. In 2006, three years after James was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Carter became the star's brand manager.
Carter has been front and center for many of James' business ventures over the last decade. Now, however, Carter is a subject of controversy stemming from a recent federal investigation into Wayne Nix, who operated an illegal offshore gambling ring.
According to Gus Garcia-Roberts of the Washington Post, Carter "admitted to betting on NBA games through an illegal bookie" in a 2021 interview with federal authorities. He placed approximately 20 bets on NBA and NFL games that year, ranging in value from $5,000 to $10,000.
"Mr. Carter was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter," a spokesperson for James and Carter told the Post.
The NBA does not allow players or agents to bet on sports, but there is no rule preventing business managers from placing bets.
There does not appear to be any pending legal or professional fallout for Carter.
Professional sports leagues across the United States have embraced legal gambling. The Dallas Mavericks are about to be sold to a casino magnet. The NBA has been at the front of the line when it comes to sports betting, from their NBABet webpage to their Vegas-themed In-Season Tournament commercial.
While there are potential ethical questions that arise from sports organizations working so closely with betting entities, Carter is evidently not the subject of any federal investigation. There is no indication that Carter faces punishment from the NBA, as his duties generally fall outside the purview of the league.
Of note in the report, Carter did not recall betting on any Los Angeles Lakers games. It would appear LeBron was not directly involved in Carter's betting, so the 21-year NBA vet need not worry about facing discipline.
It's a notable story for what it says about the state of the NBA and its proximity to betting, but that is where the story ends for now.