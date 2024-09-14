Lee Corso divides College GameDay fans between legendary respect and concern
By John Buhler
Love him or hate it, this is getting hard to watch. Lee Corso is a living legend on the set of ESPN's College GameDay. He invented the headgear pick over 30 years ago. The former Louisville and Indiana head coach has made college football Saturdays some of the best days of our lives. He may be pushing 90, but we have to wonder how much he has left in the tank to still keep on doing this.
During Week 3's edition of ESPN's popular pregame show, Corso was seen once again slurring and mumbling his words. He was also given a key to the city of Columbia, South Carolina for his contributions to the greatest sport on earth. While we must protect LC at all costs, we have to ask ourselves if ESPN is doing right by him in protecting Corso? He clearly wants to keep doing this, y'all!
Over the last few years, ESPN has replaced David Pollack with Pat McAfee to create some buzz around an increasingly stale program. The television network has also added Nick Saban to the panel to help aid in this inevitable transition. At some point, Corso is no longer going to be able to do this. He may be forever youthful in spirt, but we have to wonder if Father Time is starting to finally catch up.
Of course, Corso's status on the set of ESPN's College GameDay is going to remain a talking point.
College football fans react to Lee Corso' latest appearance on GameDay
There are three different angles people are taking about Corso over social media: One is praising him!
Another angle wants Corso to be taken off their television screen because he is too old for this gig.
And a third is trying to split the difference between honoring a legend and hating seeing him like this.
Here is how I feel about the situation. Corso is going to be allowed to do this for as long as he wants to, or for as long as his best friend on set Kirk Herbstreit thinks he can do a good job. Friendship and emotional ties will probably get in the way of logic, so I ultimately think it is going to come down to television ratings. Are people going to stop watching this? Will they go watch Urban Meyer instead?
Frankly, there will be some come to Jesus meeting at some point behind close doors about what to do. It may be later this season, it may be to end this season, it may happen next year. For the sake of Corso and his impenetrable legacy he has created for ESPN, the television company owes right by him to send him out with the grace and respect he deserves. Please try to be first class about this!
College football keeps us all young at heart, but the game continues to adapt with every passing day.