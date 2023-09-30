Lee Corso faked out all of college football world launching them into panic
College football fans were concerned for Lee Corso, as he was notably absent during the predictions portion of ESPN College GameDay. As it turns out, he was just fine.
By Scott Rogust
College football fans have a huge day ahead of them every Saturday as they get ready to watch as many games as possible. But for some, they have to wake up early to ensure that they don't miss ESPN's College GameDay. The popular pre-game show gets fans ready for all of the action on Saturdays, talking about the contests and providing some laughs. But the main event is when all of the analysts provide their predictions as to who will win, most notably from Lee Corso, who concludes each show with his "Headgear Pick."
Fans anticipate which game will get the honor of being the "Headgear Pick" and to see which mascot head Corso will don to make his prediction.
For Week 4 of the 2023 season, ESPN College GameDay was Duke University's Durham campus for the big game between the No. 17 Blue Devils and the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This was the first time that College GameDay was at Duke. While Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and celebrity guest picker Ken Jeong were making their picks, Corso was not on the panel. Fans were concerned as to why Corso wasn't there.
As it turns out, Corso was getting ready as he emerged wearing a leprechaun outfit alongside Notre Dame's mascot.
Lee Corso's absence late during College GameDay was actually to change into a leprechaun suit for Notre Dame pick
College football fans and viewers were relieved that Corso was okay and simply left the set for a wardrobe change.
Corso was the only person on the panel to pick Notre Dame to beat Duke, as Jeong, McAfee, and Howard all picked the Blue Devils.
This is good news for the Fighting Irish, as Corso is undefeated in "Headgear Picks" this season. Corso had picked North Carolina over South Carolina in Week 1, Texas over Alabama in Week 2, Colorado over Colorado State in Week 3, and Ohio State over Notre Dame in Week 4.
Kickoff for Notre Dame vs. Duke will be at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN. Will Duke be able to continue their undefeated season? Or will Notre Dame bounce back after a brutal Week 4 loss to Ohio State last week?