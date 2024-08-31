Lee Corso makes enemies in College Station with his national champion pick
By John Buhler
There is nothing wrong with Lee Corso picking the Texas Longhorns to win their first national title since 2005. Steve Sarkisian has a great team, headlined by presumptive first-round pick Quinn Ewers at quarterback. However, in his triumphant return to the set of ESPN's College GameDay, Corso did not seem to care that he was behind enemy lines when it comes to hyping up Longhorns football.
Yes, Corso picked Texas to be his national champion for this season, despite being on set in College Station, home of the in-state rival Texas A&M Aggies. While the Aggies may have left the Big 12 for the SEC a decade before Texas and Oklahoma joined the league, they have long been the little brother program in-state. These bitter rivals have not played since Texas A&M left the Big 12 in 2011.
Look. I think most people who watch, follow, and cover the sport would agree with this heading into the season. Texas is a College Football Playoff lock, one that could realistically win the national title. I think they have the fourth-best chance of doing, but that is better than pretty much everyone else in the country. As far as Texas A&M is concerned, this should be a top-25 team throughout the season.
We must appreciate Corso for as long as he wants to keep entertaining us college football fans.
Let's unpack how realistic of a chance Texas actually has to win the national championship this year.
No, Texas was not my pick to win the national championship. I have the Longhorns losing to Georgia both in Austin and in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. They are my projected pick to be the No. 7 seed in the expanded College Football Playoff as an 11-2 (7-1) team. They will beat No. 10 LSU in their first-round game before falling to No. 2 seed, and undefeated Big Ten champion Ohio State.
Conversely, it would not shock me if Texas beat Georgia once or twice to get the No. 1 seed. If they get at top-two seed in the expanded playoff as the SEC champion, they can absolutely win the whole thing. Right now, I have five teams I think could do it. In order, that would be Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and Notre Dame. The latter two I wonder about depth and two major preseason injuries.
Texas will be without star running back C.J. Baxter for the year, as will Notre Dame be without book-end tackle Charles Jagusah. If they were healthy heading into this season, that might change things. Again, they are not that far off with how I feel about Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon, but there is some separation for the time being. The best part is we have a whole season ahead of us to watch.
Corso's pick of Texas to win the national championship wasn't as strange as where he made the pick.