Leeds United vs. Norwich City: Championship TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Last Sunday did not produce the best Championship playoff action -- as Norwich City against Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion against Southampton both produced goalless games. However, it is only half-time in these matches with the second legs to come this week.
USMNT forward Josh Sargent unfortunately had to come off for Norwich in the 84th minute due to a knock. It remains to be seen if the in-form American will be completely fit for the tie at Elland Road this week.
With Copa America coming up this summer, there are not many more opportunities for Sargent to impress ahead of this competition with the USMNT. If Leeds knock Norwich out then this Thursday will be his last club game this season.
Playing Premier League soccer is what Sargent needs to be doing ahead of the 2026 World Cup. If he can help get his Norwich side into the division this year then this will be a huge boost for him and the USMNT.
This match will have an exta edge to it after a Leeds fan was allegedly attacked outside Carrow Road last Sunday whilst there were reported chants about Galatasaray -- where two fans were killed in 2000. Two people have since been arrested by Norfolk police.
Leeds United lineup predictions
- Illan Meslier
- Sam Byram
- Joe Rodon
- Ethan Ampadu
- Junior Firpo
- Ilia Gruev
- Glen Kamara
- Wilfried Gnonto
- Georginio Rutter
- Crysencio Summerville
- Archie Gray
Norwich City lineup predictions
- Angus Gunn
- Jack Stacey
- Shane Duffy
- Benjamin Gibson
- Dimitrios Giannoulis
- Marcelino Nunez
- Kenny McLean
- Gabriel Sara
- Borja Sainz
- Jonathan Rowe
- Josh Sargent
How to watch Leeds United vs. Norwich City in the Championship playoffs
- Date: Thursday, May. 16
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Leeds, England
- Stadium: Elland Road
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Supporters can watch this Championship match on ESPN+.