Legendary Oklahoma coach piles on Texas after wild Red River Showdown
The Oklahoma Sooners' last-minute victory over Texas gave former head coach Bob Stoops the perfect opportunity to call out the doubters.
Nothing could have been more humbling for Oklahoma football than last year's loss to Texas. Well, the Sooners sat for a year with that terrible taste in their mouth and used it to fuel their revenge.
The 2023 edition of the Red River Showdown ended 34-30 in favor of the Sooners. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel led a game-winning touchdown drive in the final minute to stun the Longhorns and those in the national media who picked Texas to win.
After the game, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops couldn't help but gloat over those who thought the Longhorns would roll.
"Just wondering what the OU/TEXAS score was ? Everyone picked Texas," Stoops tweeted.
Bob Stoops called out Oklahoma football's doubters after win over Texas
Stoops could be refering to a whole lot of people who thought Texas would win on Saturday. But more specifically we can point to the crew on ESPN's College GameDay.
Guest picker Baker Mayfield predictably backed the Sooners but the rest of the panel went in favor of Texas.
What the prognosticators didn't foresee was three Texas turnovers at the hands of Quinn Ewers. They probably also expected the Longhorn defense to find ways to shut down the Oklahoma offense. Instead, Dillon Gabriel went off with 285 yards and a touchdown passing plus 113 yards and a touchdown rushing.
Texas was down by 10 points in the second half but they stormed back to take a three-point lead with 1:17 on the clock. Despite having no timeouts, Gabriel and the Sooners picked up chunk plays to get down the field quickly. With 15 seconds remaining, Gabriel hit Nic Anderson for the game-winning score in the back corner of the endzone.
Oklahoma is now the only undefeated team remaining in the Big 12. They're in control of the conference title race and should get a big boost in the rankings as well.