4 lessons from Steelers win: Justin Fields evolving, Wilson is done, defense is hot
By DJ Dunson
The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 3-0 riding the coattails of an oppressive defense, Justin Fields making opportune plays and — thanks in part to Justin Herbert aggravating a right ankle sprain — a Chargers offense that fell over and couldn’t get up.
Never look a gift horse in the mouth though. Despite facing a Chargers offense handicapped by Herbert’s exit, every win and loss still provides a lesson to glean for the future. Here is what was on Sunday’s syllabus.
4. Justin Fields is evolving every week
Russell Wilson better return ASAP. After throwing across the middle at a league-low rate in the first two weeks, they took more chances on Sunday. Before Sunday, there was a question over whether Fields could execute on routes across the middle. In the past, Fields and the middle of the field mixed like bleach and ammonia.
Entering Week 2, Fields threw across the middle at the league’s lowest rate. He made steps in dispelling that narrative on Sunday against the league’s second-ranked defense. Defenses haven’t been compelled to show many two-high safety looks against Fields, however, according to FantasyPoints.com, the Chargers ran out of a two-high look 65.2 percent of the time, the fourth-highest clip in the league.
Fields presented a mixed bag of results throwing into soft spots in L.A.’s zone, but clearly is progressing as a passer in Arthur Smith’s offense based on Sunday’s sample size.
Fields’ only interception Sunday was a testament to why there are concerns about him throwing into the most congested areas of the field. Midway through the third quarter, he whipped a pass at Cordarrelle Patterson which was deflected into the air and picked off by Bud Dupree.
Fields redeemed himself in the fourth quarter with a strike to Calvin Austin who streaked 55 yards untouched into the endzone for the game-clinching score. Safety Alohi Gilman read the play beautifully and was inches away from deflecting Fields' pass or plucking it out of the air, but Fields’ won that game of Russian Roulette. All in all, it was a positive showing for Fields, who just has to remain on an upward trajectory, learn from his mistakes and progress through his reads efficiently.
3. Russell Wilson’s chances to cook for the Steelers dwindle with every week
The 3-0 Steelers are operating smoothly with Fields at the helm. He hasn’t done anything spectacular. He isn’t relying on his legs to create splash plays nearly as often as he did in Chicago, where he’d frequently shatter the sound barrier sprinting past defenders, but at the expense of fumbling more than any high-usage ball carrier in the league.
He also hasn’t thrown many possessions away with interceptions. And yet, with all that said, the Steelers could squeeze more juice out of the passing game. Before this week it felt like they were fixated on hiding Fields’ warts instead of highlighting his strengths in an attempt to play it overly safe.
Sunday was the first time Fields eclipsed 200 passing yards in a game this season. He also scrambled for just six yards, the offense is the league’s worst at converting red zone visits into touchdowns, and they still sit comfortably inside the bottom 10 in scoring offense. This version of Fields hasn’t shown whether he can mount a rally when the defense isn’t shooting lasers out of its eyes. Wilson has played behind a defense like this formidable before and that epoch resulted in two trips to the Super Bowl.
Wilson’s rep as a deep ball savant would presumably force schemes to adjust and open up the middle of the field more often, which has been the sweet spot for Smith’s offenses in the past. Wilson has his issues throwing access to the middle, but his accuracy on downfield throws also open up the field a bit more.
Wilson still deserves an opportunity to make his case for starting in 2024, but if he resorts to being the Danger-Russ who gets turnover-prone while trying to play hero ball, it won’t be a difficult decision to hand the reins back to Fields.
2. This could be the best defense Tomlin has coached in Pittsburgh
It’s still early to make this proclamation, but the 2024 Steelers are putting themselves in elite company. Tomlin has coached a slew of top-five defensive units, but the Steelers haven’t led the league in scoring defense since 2011. Those were the glory years for Troy Polamalu, Ryan Clark, James Harrison, and a young Cam Heyward. This defense might be just as impressive.
The forecasted defensive showdown between Pittsburgh and Los Angeles played out as you’d imagine until the Steelers turned it into a one-sided showcase. Which defense currently leads the league in yards allowed, third-down conversion defense, touchdowns allowed, and points per game? Ding! Survey says, Pittsburgh.
Mike Tomlin’s teams have always played with Black Air Force One energy in a chic offensive league. They’re more than willing to roughhouse, scuff up the opposing offense, and get in the mud, but they’re playing on a whole different level than anyone in the league right now.
For instance, during the second half Sunday, the Chargers offense yardage totals were in the negative. They were aided by an ankle injury suffered by Justin Herbert, ending his day early in the third quarter, but Taylor Heinicke in relief was a tackling dummy from the pocket. Joey Porter Jr. put the clamps on Quentin Johnston and the Chargers' preeminent ground game was placed in a vice grip.
Offensive numbers have never been more depressed than they are today and the Steelers are primed to take advantage. Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Deshaun Watson were neutralized to a degree and Sunday was a preview of how they can keep a top-10 quarterback in check. The AFC North will still be a slog, but the Steelers have a leg up on the two-loss Ravens, Browns, and Bengals. Once they face more explosive offenses, we’ll have a better feel for the defense’s ceiling.
1. Nick Herbig deserves more opportunities
One of the players who can give the Steelers a boost is second-year outside linebacker, Nick Herbig. Obviously, T.J. Watt is the marquee star of Pittsburgh’s pass rush, and Alex Highsmith is superb in a supporting role, but Herbig is making an obvious push for more time on the field in pass-rushing downs.
After Highsmith went down in the first half with a groin injury, Herbig’s snap count increased and he formed a pincer formation opposite Watt that put the Chargers quarterbacks into a blender. In only 29 percent of the defense’s snaps, Herbig took advantage en route to generating two sacks, including a strip sack of Herbert. His lightning-quick first step after the snap compensates for his 230-pound frame and on Sunday that combination was too great for Rashawn Slater to account for. Herbig made one of the league’s premier offensive tackles look like a gargoyle.
The 2023 fourth-round pick demonstrated a nose for rushing the passer that Pittsburgh’s 3-4 defense lives off of. Week 3 was a continuation of the sneak peek Herbig provided during the preseason when he secured 3.5 sacks and six quarterback pressures in 22 snaps. If Herbig can remain a consistent force on the edge, he’ll develop into a secondary headache for offensive coordinators to stress over when Pittsburgh rolls into town.