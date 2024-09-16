Lessons we learned: 5 Packers takeaways and biggest questions heading into Week 3
Green Bay Packers fans were happy to see their favorite team even their record at 1-1 with a victory over the Colts in their home opener. Week 3 represents a chance for Green Bay to notch their first road win of the season as they travel to Nashville to take on the Titans.
The Titans will be desperate to impress their home fans after an 0-2 start to the campaign. Young quarterback Will Levis has been a rollercoaster ride on the young season. The Packers defense will like their chances to force him into turnovers on Sunday.
Green Bay learned plenty about themselves in Week 2 but still has a number of questions confronting them heading into the matchup at Tennessee. Here are the five biggest takeaways and questions that Packers fans should be monitoring this week.
Question No. 1: Who starts at quarterback for the Packers?
The Packers made the choice not to place Jordan Love on Injured Reserve in order to leave open the chance of him returning to the field early. Ironically, the team's Week 2 win over Indianapolis should allow the franchise to exercise more caution with their starting signal-caller.
There will be a ton of attention paid to Love's injured knee all week heading up to kickoff. Head coach Matt LaFleur declined to give an update on Love's status in the immediate aftermath of his team's Week 2 win. That's a pretty big indicator that Love should not be risking further injury by forcing his way onto the field on Sunday.
It's also crucial to point out that Willis' play against Indianapolis should give the team more comfort in starting him in future games. They simplified the game plan and leaned heavily on the ground game to take things easy on the untested quarterback, but he was accurate with the ball and made several solid plays with his legs. Willis should get the start unless Love is 100 percent.
Question No. 2: Should Josh Jacobs absorb 30+ carries for a second consecutive game?
No one was surprised to see the Packers lean heavily on Josh Jacobs to even their record in Love's absence. Even so, seeing him get 32 carries on the day exceeded even the most aggressive expectations on the big-name running back.
There's no question that Jacobs has the durability to absorb that kind of workload again this week. The question, instead, is whether or not that would be a prudent move by the Packers. They need to be careful they don't burn Jacobs out early in the season. That might prevent him from being in top form when the team really needs him in the playoffs.
Discretion would be the better part of valor in this game. More work for rookie MarShawn Lloyd should be in the cards this week. Jacobs can comfortably finish up around 25 carries but Green Bay shouldn't push him past 30 rushing attempts again.
Takeaway No. 1: Devonte Wyatt is coming on
Kenny Clark might be the biggest name and biggest human up front for the Packers' defense, but Devonte Wyatt outperformed him against the Colts last week. He paced the defense with two tackles for loss and is on his way to earning more and more snaps.
There's never been a question about Wyatt's talent level. The Packers spent a first round pick on his services back in 2022 with the idea that he could wreck games from the defensive tackle position. He might lack the sheer size Clark possesses in the middle of the defensive front, but he flashed the quickness to knife into the opposing backfield on a consistent basis last week.
The Packers front seven was porous against the run on the whole against Indianapolis, but Wyatt was a bright spot. If he can validate last week's good game with another top-quality performance in Week 3 it could change the complexion of Green Bay's defensive personnel.
Takeaway No. 2: Dontayvion Wicks and Malik Willis have chemistry
It's not uncommon for backup quarterbacks to build quality rapport with the second-string wideouts they play alongside in practice. That's just the situation with Willis and young receiver Dontayvion Wicks. That's why the former fifth-round pick found the end zone last week against the Colts.
Wicks only had three catches but that's not bad because Green Bay only completed 12 passes in the game. He was a major part of the game plan and Willis was clearly most comfortable with targeting him in the red zone.
Wicks isn't going to post video numbers against the Titans' secondary, but there's a better than average chance he'll get a chance to find the end zone for a second consecutive week. His relationship with Willis makes him a nice play in deeper Fantasy Football leagues and a receiver that Tennessee's defensive secondary needs to pay attention to.
Question No. 3: Will the Packers let Willis do more this week?
The short answer to this question is that LaFleur and his staff will hope Willis isn't required to throw any more than 14 passing attempts this week. That might be too much for the Packers to realistically hope for. It would be a major surprise if the Titans don't force Willis to throw over 20 passes this week.
Remember, there's no franchise in the league that knows more about Willis than the Titans. They drafted him and soured on him before offloading him to Green Bay in a preseason trade. In theory, they know how to force him into situations he's uncomfortable with.
On the other hand, Willis will be determined to show his former team that they were wrong to give up on him so soon. Green Bay's coaching staff will need to make sure their young thrower avoids the temptation to try to put on a show early in their Week 2 matchup.
If Willis stays inside the game plan there's no reason he can't take on a bit more responsibility this week. The Titans will force him to do that and the Packers need to lean in to give their aerial attack a boost. A few big throws down the field from Willis could be enough to earn them a valuable road win against the Titans.