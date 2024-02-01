Lewis Hamilton rumors: Everything to know about Mercedes departure
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have become synonymous. No longer.
By Josh Wilson
For quite some time now, there has been heavy speculation about what Lewis Hamilton will do when his current Formula One contract with Mercedes runs up. Though there was always a possibility he would land on a new team, it's been difficult to envision the driver who was so dominant with Mercedes in any other car.
Hamilton has only driven for two teams: McLaren and Mercedes, but has largely become viewed as a Mercedes lifer.
Now, it looks like it's a heavy possibility.
Lewis Hamilton rumored to Ferrari after this season
On Thursday, Sky Sports reported that Lewis Hamilton is expected to join Ferrari for the 2025 Formula One season. Hamilton is expected to replace Carlos Sainz, with Charles Leclerc to stay as Hamilton's Ferrari teammate.
Sky Sports nodded to murmurs about Hamilton joining Ferrari throughout last season that appeared to have fizzled out.
It's a massive win for Ferrari who were rumored to be looking at Alex Albon to replace Sainz. No disrespect to Albon, but Hamilton's name carries far more cache.
Lewis Hamilton age
Hamilton just celebrated his 39th birthday, meaning he will be 40 when he sinks into the seat of the Ferrari red vehicle.
Lewis Hamilton birthday
His birthday is Jan. 7.
Carlos Sainz Ferrari contract
Sainz is under contract with Ferrari for this year, but did not get an extension like his teammate, Leclerc, did not long ago. That prompted questions about his seat's future with the team.
Now, Sainz expires after the 2024 season and will have to spend this year essentially auditioning for a new team.
What does Lewis Hamilton exit mean for George Russell?
George Russell signed a contract extension alongside Hamilton that takes him to the end of 2024, same as Hamilton. So, Mercedes could turn over both its seats next year.
Speculatively, it's hard to see Russell and Hamilton moving onward to new teams. Russell has at times emerged as the better driver as Hamilton has aged, and his exit could make Russell the de facto No. 1 driver for the team, earning him a contract extension.
Lewis Hamilton accomplishments with Mercedes
Hamilton has the entire season to keep stacking on, but he has won six Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles with Mercedes. One time he finished second, and another time he finished third, bringing his seasonal podiums up to eight.
Hamilton has 103 wins, already a record. He is tied with Michael Schumacher for championships with seven (one at McLaren).