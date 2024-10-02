Life for Dak Prescott just got a little harder with the latest injury update to Brandin Cooks
By Quinn Everts
The Dallas Cowboys will be without an important piece of their receiving room for "at least" this week, as veteran Brandin Cooks reportedly developed an infection in his right knee after a procedure he underwent this week, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. The specifics of what Cooks' knee infection entails are not yet clear, but it's a blow to the Cowboys offense regardless.
Last season, Cooks recorded 54 catches for 657 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season as a Cowboy after being traded to Dallas from Houston. He was off to a slower start in 2024, catching just nine passes in four games, as the emergence of Jalen Tolbert and Jake Ferguson had pushed him down the depth chart a bit. Still, Cooks provides reliability and a veteran presence, and there now seems to be uncertainty regarding exactly how long he'll be out.
Jalen Tolbert might get even more looks with Brandin Cooks sidelined
Third-year wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is on track to smash all of his career-highs this season, and with Cooks sidelined, he might be in store for even more targets. After recording 25 catches in his first two NFL seasons, Tolbert has already hauled in 13 catches through four games in 2024. Of course, CeeDee Lamb remains Prescott's' top target, but Tolbert might see the biggest target increase while Cooks recovers from his knee infection.
Brandin Cooks is approaching career milestone
As of today, Brandin Cooks has recorded 9,364 receiving yards over the course of his 11-year career, just over 600 yards away from reaching the 10,000-yard club, which only 56 players have ever done in NFL history. Cooks' longevity is part of why he continues to climb up the all-time receiving list, along with his six 1000-yard seasons. Here's to hoping he can make his way back on the field this season and keep trucking towards the 10K milestone.