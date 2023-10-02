Like Matt Canada’s offense, Steelers team plane just can’t get off the ground
The Pittsburgh Steelers once again dealt with flight issues, as they faced a delay hours after their Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans.
By Scott Rogust
Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. But their charter flight back to Pittsburgh had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City. After a lengthy delay, the Steelers were able to get home in Pittsburgh on Monday.
In Week 3, the Steelers suffered a rough loss to the Houston Texans by the score of 30-6. The team's offense, coached by Matt Canada, fell flat, putting up just 225 yards of total offense on 56 total plays. To make matters worse, starting quarterback Kenny Pickett left the game and was ruled out due to a knee injury. As if things couldn't get any worse for the Steelers, they had more flight issues.
According to reports, the Steelers' flight out of Houston was delayed, leaving them on the tarmac for a few hours. But, Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten revealed at 8:38 p.m. Sunday that the delay was due to a mechanical issue, but the flight was cleared to fly to Pittsburgh.
Steelers' flight delayed for second week in a row
Not one, but two weeks that the Steelers dealt with flight issues. Luckily, they have been cleared to return home and get ready for their big game against the rival Baltimore Ravens.
After the outing that the Steelers offense had in Houston, head coach Mike Tomlin hinted after the game that there are going to be changes made across the team after that performance, and they will be implemented for Week 5.
Through four games this season, Pittsburgh's offense averaged just 263.0 yards and 15.5 points per game, both of which rank near the bottom of the entire NFL, per ESPN.
The Steelers won't have to worry about flights this upcoming week, as they will host the Ravens in Acrisure Stadium.