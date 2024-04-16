Lille vs. Aston Villa live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Europa Conference League online
Lille host Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Aston Villa had a fantastic 2-0 victory against Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend. The result dented the Gunners' title hopes but kept Villa on course to qualify for the Champions League next season.
Villa's goalscorers against Arsenal were Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey. Watkins has now managed 19 goals in 32 Premier League games this season and is surely on the plane to Germany this summer as Harry Kane's understudy. Bailey has also been very impressive this campaign with 13 goals and 12 assists in 45 matches in all competitions.
The result must have felt good for Unai Emery who was sacked by Arsenal back in 2019. The manager has rebuilt his reputation at Villa and doing the double over his former employees this season is quite a feat.
Emery has turned around a team that was struggling under Steven Gerrard. He has taken a side with relegation worries to one in a great position to qualify for the Champions League. However, it is Europa Conference League action this week with Villa taking on Lille in the second leg of their Quarter-Final tie.
Since the beginning of the competition, Villa have been one of the favorites. This is due to Emery's excellent record in European soccer. He has won the Europa League three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal.
Villa currently lead Lille 2-1 on aggregate thanks to goals from Watkins and John McGinn in the first leg. However, they now have to play in France where Lille will give them a tough game. They are currently fourth in Ligue 1 and beat Marseille 3-1 in their last game in the division.
How to watch Lille vs. Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League
- Date: Thursday, Apr. 18
- Start Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Lille, France
- Stadium: Stade Pierre-Mauroy
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Europa Conference League game live on Paramount+.