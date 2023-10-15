Lincoln Riley, USC exposed vs. Notre Dame: Best memes and tweets
The USC Trojans were blown out by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 48-20 in Week 7, and they were trolled mercilessly on social media.
By Scott Rogust
The USC Trojans started their season strong behind Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. But in recent weeks, there was one massive flaw that showcased what could prevent them from winning a National Championship -- the defense. With that, Williams and the offense would have to play perfect games from here on out.
Unfortunately for USC, Williams had his worst game of the season. Facing off against the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft threw three interceptions in the first half, leading to a 48-20 blowout loss.
Let's just say that fans and viewers of the game had some fun at the expense of USC, Williams, and head coach Lincoln Riley for the embarrassing loss.
Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams, and USC trolled after blowout loss to Notre Dame
USC could not have gotten off to a worse start on Saturday night in South Bend. On the fourth play of the game, Williams threw a quick pass that soared over the head of tight end Lake McRee and into the hands of safety Xavier Watts. That led to Notre Dame scoring a touchdown three plays later on a Sam Hartman pass to Gi'Bran Payne.
This set the tone for Williams. He faced pressure from a ruthless Notre Dame defense and forced throws. To make matters worse, all three of Williams' interceptions resulted in 21 points being scored by Notre Dame. That's not ideal for the Heisman Trophy favorite this season. Williams completed 23-of-37 passes for just 199 yards and one touchdown while getting sacked six times.
Williams' three interceptions weren't the only turnovers for USC, as they also picked up two fumbles as well (Mario Williams and Quinten Joyner). Overall, not a clean night for Riley's team.
This is a concerning loss for the Trojans, as their schedule only gets tougher. Not to mention that on Nov. 4 and 11, they take on the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies. That's right, two of the top teams in the nation that can put points on the board with relative ease in back-to-back weeks.
Week 7 was a concerning one for USC fans, while those who don't like the Trojans took joy in their loss to Notre Dame.