Linval Joseph contract details, grade: Mike Zimmer recruits another ex-Vikings defender to Cowboys
By Lior Lampert
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer can't get enough Minnesota Vikings retreads.
In March, Dallas signed veteran inside linebacker Eric Kendricks. Earlier this month, they swapped cornerbacks with the Vikings, sending Nahshon Wright to Minnesota in exchange for Andrew Booth Jr. Now, the Cowboys have landed defensive tackle Linval Joseph.
NFL insider Josina Anderson initially broke the news, though she didn't specify the contract terms. However, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo did.
Per Garafolo, Joseph and the Cowboys agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth "up to" $4 million, including $2.5 million in guaranteed money.
Joseph spent 2023 as a member of the Buffalo Bills. He was limited to only seven games with the franchise because he was a midseason acquisition, logging 12 tackles (one for loss) and a sack.
At this stage in his career, Joseph is merely a rotational player. Be that as it may, his two Pro Bowl nods were under Zimmer's tutelage (2016 and 2017). The former is returning to the well, reuniting with the latter in hopes of a resurgence.
Entering his age-36 campaign, Joseph fills a need for the Cowboys. Dallas owner/general manager Jerry Jones reportedly left the door open to bolster the team's defensive line. Roughly 24 hours later, they added the 2010 second-round pick.
The Cowboys lacked proven, experienced depth at the defensive tackle position, so they brought in Joseph and fellow seasoned vet Jordan Phillips. The two transactions happened within one week, suggesting Jones felt a sense of urgency to rectify the matter.
Last year's first-round pick, interior lineman Mazi Smith, floundered immensely as a rookie. Following the offseason departure of Jonathan Hankins, he's getting thrust into a starting role. Joseph (and Phillips) gives the Cowboys an insurance policy should the 23-year-old's struggles continue -- and a mentor(s).
Considering Joseph is familiar with Zimmer and his scheme, he's a solid supplemental piece. Nevertheless, this isn't a pendulum-swinging move by any means.