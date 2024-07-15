Lionel Messi sobs after suffering injury in Copa America final
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 Copa America Final took place on Sunday night, with Argentina taking on Colombia. For Argentina, they were looking to take home their 16th Copa America title. Not just that, but star Lionel Messi was seeking his second Copa America Championship after the club won it back in 2021. Considering the next Copa America Tournament takes place in 2028 and Messi is currently 37-years-old, this could be the lst time the star can win the tournament.
Unfortunately for Messi, his night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. ended early.
In the first half, Messi chased down the ball that was heading towards the end line, in hopes of keeping it in-bounds. However, as Messi kicked the ball, his left ankle was rolled up on after a collision with Santiago Arias. Messi was in pain on the ground before leaving the field.
Messi wasn't out for long, as he did make a return for Argentina moments later. Unfortunately, once the second-half hit, the star's night came to an end.
Lionel Messi cries after being subbed out of Copa America Final due to injury
Messi was fighting through the pain to make sure Argentina won back-to-back Copa America Finals. But as he was chasing down Colombia forward Luis Diaz, Messi stumbled and fell down to the grass once again in a non-contact incident.
As Messi was laying down, it was determined that he was being subbed out in favor of forward Nicolas Gonzalez. Messi walked to the sidelines under his own power as Argentina fans gave him a standing ovation.
The FOX Sports cameras caught Messi on the bench, as he was overcome with emotion. The star threw his right cleat in frustration, and was shown crying.
Messi's right ankle swelled up a huge amount, as evidenced by cameras catching it on the broadcast.
This was supposed to be a feel-good moment for Messi. Not only did he have a chance to help his country win another Copa America Championship, but he would be able to do it in Florida, where he is currently playing for MLS' Inter Miami. However, Messi had to exit and observe as a spectator instead of factoring in the decision.