Lionel Messi stars in new Lay's campaign
Lionel Messi stars in a new Lay's commercial and fans have the opportunity to win some exclusive merchandise.
Lionel Messi scored twice in Inter Miami's 3-1 win over Nashville in MLS last weekend. One was a tap-in to an empty net and the other was a penalty that was slotted into the bottom corner. Supporters will have to look out for how Messi scores future goals for a chance to win some exclusive Lay's merchandise.
Messi stars in a new Lay's commercial which plays on the Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole” song by changing it to “Oh-Lay’s, Oh-Lay’s, Oh-Lay’s, Oh-Lay's.”
Speaking of the new Lay's campaign, Messi said: “One of the best parts of the sport is that it brings families and friends together to cheer on their favorite team, which is exactly what Lay’s strives to do. This campaign combines football and Lay's in an iconic way that will have fans chanting for years to come.”
The next time that Messi scores a chip shot, Lay's will begin a sweepstake offering fans the chance to win limited-edition soccer ball-shaped potato chip bags. One lucky winner will get their hands on Messi-autographed Lay’s jersey alike the one he wears in the commercial.
In order to enter the sweepstake you must be located in the United States. You must also be at least 18 (19 if you live in Nebraska or Alabama). The competition will begin when Messi scores his first chipped goal between April 16, 2024 - October 19, 2024.
To enter the sweepstake you must follow and comment on an @LAYS post that includes #OHLAYS or #Sweepstakes on Instagram, TikTok or X. Potential winners will be messaged directly on these platforms.
Fans will have to look closely as to when Messi next scores a chip goal. His next game with Inter Miami is against the New England Revolution in MLS on Saturday, April 27, kick-off at 07:30 p.m. ET.