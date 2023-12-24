Lions announce arrival of winning era with Skol Troll to send Vikings fans home after clinching NFC North
The Detroit Lions won the NFC North for the first time in 30 years in Week 16, and trolled the Vikings in the process.
By Josh Wilson
The Detroit Lions have arrived. It's been 30 years since they have been the winners of the NFC North, but they've finally done it and will head to the postseason not as a Wild Card, but as a team that truly won their way in.
Detroit has not won a playoff game since 1991, the next thing they need to prove to show that the losing era is finally over. Unfortunately, their years of misery may have rubbed off on the Pistons...
With a win in Week 16 over the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit would clinch the NFC North. While the Vikes staged a near late-game comeback, an interception with minimal time remaining in the fourth quarter sealed a 30-24 win for Detroit that fans will remember for quite some time. The locker room celebration was surely earned after Dan Campbell and Co. have turned the whole bus around.
Lions troll Vikings, fans with Skol chant as they take NFC North for first time in three decades
After the interception, Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu ran down the field and hit the Skol gesture/chant that Vikings fans are famous for doing before every game. His defensive teammates joined him in the troll.
Though Vikings fans may roll their eyes at this -- Minnesota has won the NFC North eight times since Detroit last did it, and their starting quarterback has been injured for much of this season -- it's objectively understandable why Detroit is so excited about this. The city has waited a long while, and this roster is delivering something people in Detroit have waited so long for.
Now, the Lions turn their sights to attempting to secure as high a seed as possible in the NFC picture to earn itself as many home playoff games as they can, something Ford Field has never hosted. The Lions are the second seed now, which would earn it a home field in the Wild Card and Divisional Rounds. The Eagles and Cowboys also both have four losses along with Detroit.