Lions block fellow NFC contender from making depth move in free agency
The Lions are looking to get past the 49ers this season and that meant beating them out for a key free-agent signing.
The Detroit Lions were just one good or even mediocre half away from making a Super Bowl appearance. They took a lead into halftime of the NFC Championship game but played an abysmal second half to lose that game and go home prematurely.
Detroit is out to prove that they can make the jump from contenders to winners and additions of players like Kevin Zeitler, DJ Reader, Amik Robertson, and Carlton Davis should only help. For them to make it to the Super Bowl, though, they're going to have to get by the San Francisco 49ers, the team that beat them in the NFC Championship Game.
The Niners tried to bulk up their roster even further by stealing away a Lions player in free agency, but Detroit would have none of that, matching a contract San Francisco was trying to give to tight end Brock Wright.
Lions ensure 49ers don't make depth move in free agency
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions matched a three-year deal worth $12 million that the Niners were going to give to Wright. This means that Wright will be staying put in Detroit on those exact terms.
This might not seem like such a major move, but depth is critical. Sam LaPorta is the team's unquestioned starter at the tight end position, but that doesn't mean having a quality backup isn't important. Wright is exactly that.
The 25-year-old had only 13 receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns this past season but has made his mark as one of the better blocking tight ends in the NFL. There's a reason that despite his lack of production on the stat sheet, he still played in 44 percent of the team's offensive snaps.
The 49ers would have likely deployed Wright in the same way, in a blocking role, slotting behind star tight end George Kittle on the depth chart. Kittle being a bit injury-prone would've added to Wright's importance as well.
The Lions can't prevent the 49ers from adding a different tight end, but they made sure that their own player wasn't going to join the team that beat them.