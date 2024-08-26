Lions blues: Detroit cut a Michigan man in move fanbase immediately questioned
NFL roster cuts are one of the worst parts of the sport. Heading into training camp, rosters are loaded with players that are trying to get their shot in the NFL, where ultimately, around 15-25 players per team will be cut before the regular season.
For the Detroit Lions, one of their recent roster cuts is the Michigan product, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. This comes just two years after Peoples-Jones put up over 800 receiving yards on the Cleveland Browns.
For many Michigan fans, to see a Michigan man like Peoples-Jones end up with the Lions was a dream come true. He played high school football in Michigan, went to school at Michigan, where he was an excellent member of the school, and finally came home to play professional football in the state that he has given so much to.
But professional football is a business and the front office really couldn't care any less about how heartwarming of a story that it was to bring the Michigan man home. They're focused on bringing in the best 53 football players they can get their hands on.
But Peoples-Jones won't sit unsigned for long.
Recently cut WR Donovan Peoples-Jones won't be a free agent for long
There are a ton of NFL teams that could use Peoples-Jones on their roster. To name a few, the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, and the Cleveland Browns come to mind.
The Browns could form a reunion with their former wideout, giving Deshaun Watson another weapon to work with this season. The Michigan product is only 25 years old and has looked solid on occasion in the league.
The Browns biggest rival, the Steelers, are also a candidate to sign the recently released pass catcher. Pittsburgh is in the market for anybody that can make a difference on offense. They finally have a capable quarterback and offensive coordinator, but their wide receiver room lacks top end talent past George Pickens. Peoples-Jones is the perfect buy low option for them.
The Commanders and Patriots both have rookie signal callers that could use all the help they can get on offense. Pairing them with a 25 year old wide out would allow the two to grow together.
Peoples-Jones will be signed in the next week or so and he will likely be signed for very cheap. There are a ton of teams that could use him, far beyond the couple teams that I listed. He didn't fit with the Lions, but his NFL career is far from over.