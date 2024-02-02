Lions CB skips Cancun, slides into DMs of angry Detroit fans instead
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton slid into the DM of some angry fans after the team's loss in the NFC Championship.
By Mark Powell
While some NFL players go on an island vacation after the season, others take that final loss in a different way. For Lions defensive back Cam Sutton, he was sure to save the receipts.
Sutton was a big-name free agent signing, but hasn't lived up to the billing. Detroit's secondary is one of the worst in the NFL per most metrics, and Sutton is a primary reason for that. He may still be with the Lions next season, but it's unclear if he'll receive the same reps.
The former Steelers cornerback didn't take kindly to criticism throughout the season -- specifically in the playoffs -- and responded to some Lions fans after the NFC Championship.
Cam Sutton's frustration won't get him cut by Lions
Well, that is one way to deal with a tough postseason loss. The Lions were up three scores at halftime, only to lose thanks to a fourth-quarter collapse. Detroit's defense didn't do them any favors, but Dan Campbell set his team up to fail with several controversial fourth-down decisions, including going for it when a field goal would've put the Lions back up three scores.
As frustrating as Sutton's performance in the postseason was, he's not going anywhere this offseason, His contract is too tough to get rid of, and his statistics don't back up a potential trade. SideLion's Brad Berreman discussed this in a recent article:
"For those who want Sutton gone, there's this to cling to. The implications are more palatable for the Lions to part ways in 2025. And if next season goes like this year did, they'll likely do so...But this offseason, Sutton is not going anywhere. Well, he's not going anywhere unless the Lions want to eat a good chunk of dead money."
Sutton will be back next year because the Lions can't afford to let him go. He's also shown some success in a slot corner role in the past, so perhaps that's where Detroit should pivot in 2024. Sutton isn't good enough to shut down an opponent's No. 1 option.