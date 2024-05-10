Lions CB Terrion Arnold takes no prisoners at line of scrimmage, including his mom
By John Buhler
While most people give their mom flowers for Mother's Day, Terrion Arnold is more than comfortable with shoving her into the dirt. I wish I was kidding, but the newest draft pick of the Detroit Lions said it himself.
"If my mom was a receiver, I'd jam her into the dirt. And she knows that."
For a guy who is about to play for a head coach who famously said he would bite kneecaps, he will fit right in.
We have come full circle in the Dan Campbell era of Lions football. Us non-meatheads use to mock him for his ultra-machismo jock nonsense schtick, but we have grown to love it like getting a double-shot of espresso in our dueling ventis from Starbucks we get every morning. Detroit was fricking starving for a winner, man, but I know that the Lions have the right head coach to lead them there.
Of course, maybe Campbell can learn a thing or two about the importance of kicking the football and special teams? Arnold just played for a guy at Alabama who used to never put kickers on scholarship, only to get Kick Sixed by arch rival Auburn in the most embarrassing play in college football history. The Lions should have been in the fricking Super Bowl, man. What are you doing, man? What idiots!
If Arnold wasn't a college football star, he would have been the ideal server to work at Dan Campbell Steakhouse, an establishment best known for slaughtering the animal right in front of you, man!
The big question isn't if Arnold would shove his mother into the dirt (he would, as he said so), but if he can help a top-four team in the NFL get over the top? He couldn't get a top-four college team to do it.
Terrion Arnold is everything Dan Campbell wants in a defensive back
This was such a savvy pickup for the Lions to make. They were sitting at No. 29 in the second half of the first round. Rather than taking a chance in hoping Arnold were to somehow fall that far, Lions general manager Brad Holmes masterfully traded up to No. 24 in a deal with the Dallas Cowboys to take Arnold a pick before the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers were so most definitely going to.
Although Green Bay could have been a great landing spot for him, Arnold seems like he is built to go to work at a place like Detroit. Everybody who is on this team Campbell and Holmes have built together in unison loves the game of football. You can tell by how they talk about it and what it means to them. For so many reasons, the Lions are my way-too-early offseason pick to win the Super Bowl.
Overall, what we have here is a funny quote, but an even better story. Arnold is exactly the type of player Campbell will want in his defensive backfield, one who is ultra-aggressive to a fault, and doesn't apologize for being who he is. We know Arnold was coached up well playing for Nick Saban at Alabama. Surely, his new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has to be over the moon about this pick.
As long as the Lions remain true to the culture they are trying to build, they'll be a hard team to beat.