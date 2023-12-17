What the Lions need to clinch a playoff spot and the NFC North
It is looking increasingly likely that the Detroit Lions will be hosting at least one home playoff game.
By John Buhler
We are in the midst of one of the greatest seasons in Detroit Lions history ever. Or at least modern history, as this long-suffering franchise is no longer terrible. In fact, Dan Campbell's Lions are quite frickin' good, man. Detroit improved to 10-4 on the season after blowing out Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos on Saturday night. Even if the NFC is down, the Lions are likely making the playoffs.
The Lions are firmly one of the four best teams in the NFC this year, along with the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The NFC South may be bad, but the middle-of-the-pack is middling at best all the way around the conference. It is why it is increasingly probable that not only are the Lions going to be making the playoffs, but will be hosting a home playoff game.
With three games left, it would take nothing short of an unprecedented collapse and a horrific case of bad luck for the Lions to miss out. So what do the Lions need to do to make the postseason? What about winning the NFC North for the first time. It is pretty simple really. A Philadelphia victory over the Seattle Seahawks gets them in. A win over the Minnesota Vikings next week will win them the division.
The last time the Lions won the division was before NFL realignment in 2002 in the old NFC Central.
Nothing is official until it is, but a 10th win on the season probably means the Lions are playoff bound.
Here is what needs to happen for the Detroit Lions to make the playoffs
Although hoping the Eagles defeat the Seahawks on Monday night is certainly good and fine for the Lions and their fanbase, just beat the Vikings next week and all of your wildest playoff dreams could be coming true soon. Even in the decades since Barry Sanders retired, the Lions have made the NFC playoffs a few times. However, it has been a long time since 1991, their last playoff victory to date.
Getting a guaranteed home playoff game as the NFC North champions would be huge for everyone involved. It would probably be over the No. 6 seed in the NFC, which means the Lions would avoid either the Cowboys or the Eagles in the first round. That would give them their best chance at a home playoff win in decades. You win on Wild Card Weekend and a trip to the Super Bowl is a real possibility.
The fact we are on the precipice of Lions playoff football is a testament to the fantastic job Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have done together. The support they have gotten under owner Sheila Ford Hamp has made a huge difference. With the division being in a state of flux, the Lions have taken advantage of their opportunity. Their uptick in the competitive life cycle has been a boon.
Other teams have had longer playoff absences, but the Lions ending theirs will be so very cathartic.