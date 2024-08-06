Lions defense suffers brutal blow it already can’t afford
By Lior Lampert
The 2023 NFL campaign was an unforgettable experience for the Detroit Lions and their fanbase. Not only did the organization end a 32-year playoff victory drought, but they also reached their first NFC Championship game since 1991.
Detroit was an incredible success story this past season, though they must prove it wasn't a fluke with a strong follow-up effort. They've attempted to address their most significant needs/weaknesses this offseason, like the defensive back unit, to do so. The Lions' secondary was their Achilles heel, so they've emphasized investing more in the group since.
One move the Lions made this spring to solidify the back end of their defense was retaining veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. When Detroit signed him last year, many expected he'd be a difference-maker, though he tore his ACL when making his franchise debut.
Alas, Moseley barely got a chance to make an impact in his inaugural term with the Lions. Unfortunately, the Lions must wait even longer to properly evaluate the six-year pro after he suffered another concerning injury during training camp.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Moseley suffered a torn pec in practice and will be out "indefinitely."
Lions defense suffers brutal blow, losing Emmanuel Moseley to torn pec
What an unfortunate setback. While it hasn't been announced (yet), Moseley will presumably end up on injured reserve in short order.
Last year, ex-Lions safety (and current Philadelphia Eagle) Chauncey Gardner-Johnson experienced the same injury. Ultimately, he wound up missing 14 games for Detroit, highlighting the severity of the matter.
Availability has been an issue for Moseley throughout his career, appearing in only 17 games since 2021. Nonetheless, this is deflating news, especially considering he was battling for the starting nickelback spot with Amik Robertson.
Moseley has typically fared well in coverage and even demonstrated an ability to make his presence felt defending against the run. So, his extended absence is a disappointing development for the Lions.