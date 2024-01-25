Lions fans forcing shocking action from Delta to accommodate NFCCG travel
For Detroit Lions fans, the journey to the NFC Championship Game is more than just a flight; it's a pilgrimage. Delta Airlines has taken notice.
By Kinnu Singh
The last time the Detroit Lions won a playoff game was during the 1992 NFL postseason. The last time they won two postseason games in the same season?
1957.
Anyone under 67 years old was not alive yet. Bill Belichick was just five years old. Barbie wouldn't exist for another two years, the Beatles wouldn't exist for another three years. Super glue, diet soda and power steering were all new inventions.
Led by head coach George Wilson, the AP Coach of the Year, the Lions won the 1957 NFL Championship against the Cleveland Browns.
Perhaps it's coincidence or perhaps it's destiny: the Lions faced the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Western Conference Championship that season. That was four years before the first Super Bowl was played, and the Lions never made it back to another conference championship — until now.
As the Lions gear up for the NFC Championship Game in San Francisco, the city of Detroit is apparently going with them.
Delta Airlines adding larger planes for Lions fans heading to the NFC Championship Game in San Francisco
Delta Airlines announced that they are adding a direct flight between Detroit and San Francisco, as well as swapping in a larger plane to accommodate more than 190 passengers.
Flights could reportedly be as high as $1,300 round trip. Ticket prices range between $500-$800. Prices are expected to skyrocket later in the week, as Delta Airlines seems to be anticipating a large amount of traffic between Detroit and San Francisco.
Head coach Dan Campbell, who faced skepticism and mockery for his introductory press conference in 2021, has become a central figure in the Lions' resurgence. His passionate and unconventional approach to coaching has endeared him to his players and to his fans. Campbell, a former tight end who played for the Lions in 2006-08, instilled a gritty and aggressive culture that reflected the attitude of the city.
After finishing the 2022 NFL season on a winning streak, expectations were unusually high for the Lions. At first, the fans were skeptical. Even as Detroit closed in on its first division title since 1993, fans wondered how the season would fall apart this time. But it didn't fall apart, and the playoffs came.
Tears flowed as the Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams and former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the NFC Wild Card Round. The stadium roared after a game-clinching interception in the Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Detroit fans aren't expecting failure anymore. They're expecting success, and they want to witness it. The excitement is palpable.