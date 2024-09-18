Lions fans quickly graduate to stalker status with head coach Dan Campbell
By Kinnu Singh
When the Detroit Lions named Dan Campbell as their new head coach in 2021, the controversial hiring drew mixed reviews. Campbell, formerly the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach, was a former player with minimal head coaching experience. His introductory press conference went viral after the coach promised to build a team that was “going to bite a kneecap off.”
The Lions had become a laughingstock for their annual ineptitude, and Campbell’s hiring was mocked as the latest poor decision by the struggling franchise.
Four years later, no one is laughing anymore. Campbell has endeared himself to Detroit fans with his passionate and unconventional approach to coaching.
Detroit fans have been known for their unwavering loyalty to the Lions, even through decades of failure. This time, however, their passion may have gone a bit too far.
Dan Campbell forced to sell his house after fans found his address
Campbell is selling his home in Oakland County amid security concerns after his address became public. Campbell told Nick Manes of Crain’s Detroit Business that his family loved the house, but reluctantly decided to move somewhere more private after fans began to show up at the property.
“The neighborhood, everything,” Campbell said of the appeal of the house. “There’s plenty of space, it’s on 2 acres, the home is beautiful. It’s just that people figured out where we lived when we lost.”
The five-bedroom house was originally built by former Detroit Red Wings center Igor Larionov in 2013, and Campbell purchased it after being hired as the Lions head coach.
The house was listed for sale at $4.5 million earlier this week, and it is currently listed as “pending,” according to the report. The identity of the new buyers was not disclosed, but they are reportedly “huge” Lions fans.
The adoration for Campbell is justified, albeit taken too far in this instance.
Campbell, a former tight end who played for the Lions in 2006-08, instilled a gritty and aggressive culture that reflected the attitude of the city. The 48-year-old head coach resurrected the career of quarterback Jared Goff and transformed the Lions from a perennial loser into a championship contender. In 2023, the Lions won consecutive playoff games for the first time since 1957.