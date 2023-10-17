Lions fans travel well: Dan Campbell doesn't believe in road games
The Detroit Lions have seen their fans travel to take in their road games, as evidenced by Week 6 in Tampa Bay for their game against the Buccaneers.
By Scott Rogust
The Detroit Lions had high expectations immediately after the 202 season, in which they had their first winning season since 2017 and eliminated the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention in their final game. Six weeks into the 2023 season, the Lions have lived up to it, as they sit far atop the NFC North standings with a 5-1 record. Thus far, the team has been road warriors, as they are a perfect 3-0.
This past weekend, the Lions went to Tampa Bay and defeated the Buccaneers 20-6 convincingly. One aspect of the game that stuck out was the amount of Lions fans wearing their Honolulu Blue apparel at Raymond James Stadium amongst the Creamsicle apparel of the Buccaneers faithful.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been amazed by how well the fanbase has traveled this season, saying that, "they're not really road games." Campbell said he has never seen anything like it.
Dan Campbell says Lions road games don't feel like road games
“Not like this,” said Campbell, h/t Kyle Meinke of M Live. “No, not like this. And look, Dallas travels well of course. But, not like this. I mean, you kind of feel like over a three-week period, or three road games there, there’s kind of a takeover here. It feels that way. This is just another game, you walk out, and it’s a sea of blue. And then by the time the third quarter hits, you can hear them because we get up, we’re making plays, and I said this last night, their offense is out there, and I swear they’re about to go to silent cadence at their own home because it’s loud. I’m like, I think I would tell our guys to go silent cadence if it was this loud. And man, that’s something else. I mean, seriously, this is pretty awesome.”
Quarterback Jared Goff told ESPN's Jeff Darlington after the Buccaneers fans, "Are you seeing this? Best f****** fans in the league," when talking about the presence on the road.
The fans were present for the official 2023 season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, whom they beat 20-19 in a huge upset. Not to mention, the Lions faithful traveled to Green Bay and took over Lambeau Field when the team beat the rival Packers 34-20. The Lions fans were so prominent that the Packers chastised their season ticket holders for selling tickets to that game to Lions fans.
For those that are curious, here are the remaining road games for the Lions this season:
- Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22): at Baltimore Ravens
- Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12): at Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3): at New Orleans Saints
- Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10): at Chicago Bears
- Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24): at Minnesota Vikings
- Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 30): at Dallas Cowboys
We'll see if the Lions can take over their other rivals' stadiums in the Bears and Vikings later this season. Then, the Lions go on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys, whose fanbase travels really well. Can the Lions take over the gigantic AT&T Stadium?
Lions fans are hyped for the team this season, who look to be trending towards a playoff berth and their first-ever NFC North Championship. Said fans are looking to take over opposing stadiums to cheer on their favorite team.