Lions hype is real, as team provides incredible season ticket update
There was tons of hype entering the 2023 season for the Detroit Lions. They had gone 9-8 in 2022, posting their first winning season since 2017, and just narrowly missed out on the playoffs. They opened the 2023 season against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs showing how hyped up they were, and they wound up living up to it by winning the NFC North.
The Lions made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and won their first playoff game since the 1991 season. They made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game and even had a chance to defeat the San Francisco 49ers but played poorly in the second half of that game.
The Lions have established themselves as surefire Super Bowl contenders. They're probably not the NFC favorites and certainly aren't the NFL favorites, but they're in the conversation. The Lions being contenders has their fanbase rightfully hyped up as the 2024 season draws near. That hype is backed up by this Lions season ticket update.
Lions hype is real as 2024 season tickets are completely sold out
The team announced on Monday that season tickets are officially sold out. Single-game tickets aren't even on sale yet as the NFL schedule hasn't been released, but Lions fans came out in droves to ensure they could attend as many games as possible by purchasing season tickets.
As Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk put it:
"If there was any reason to doubt that the Lions would have the same success at the box office, it would be that they raised ticket prices by an average of 30 percent for the coming season. Some seats saw even bigger upticks in price, but any complaints about that decision didn’t lead to a shortfall in customers."
This is incredible. Despite an average of a 30 percent increase in tickets for the coming season, season tickets were completely sold out. That's certainly living up to the hype. And it's well-deserved, too.
There are plenty of intriguing home games for the Lions this season against teams outside of their division like the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and Jacksonville Jaguars. It should be another fun season in Detroit, and Lions fans are as eager as ever to pack Ford Field.