Lions radio call of Derrick Barnes' game-winning INT is the best thing you'll hear today
This is not a drill. I repeat, this is not a drill. The Detroit Lions are going to the NFC Championship Game to take on the San Francisco 49ers, and their fans are rightfully ecstatic.
The atmosphere at Ford Field as the Lions beat the Rams last week, then the Bucs this week, has been unrivaled in these playoffs as Lions fans have reveled in their first taste of success in what seems like forever. Detroit natives haven't just been starved for a winner on the football field, they're more like Prahlad Jani, the monk who allegedly survived for around eight decades without any food or water. Now, they're two steps from a championship.
Even for rival fans, seeing the Lions finally give their city something to cheer about has been rewarding.
After watching Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady for so many years, it's easy to become numb to greatness, but this is what sports is all about, and it's impossible not to feel happy for the Lions and their long-time supporters.
The Lions played a fantastic game against Tampa, but even though Jared Goff and the Lions offense exploded in the second half to take control, the Bucs fought to the bitter end, trimming a 14-point lead to eight and getting the ball back with just under two minutes remaining.
Then Derrick Barnes stepped up.
The third-year linebacker dropped into coverage and picked off a Baker Mayfield pass over the middle, sealing the win for Detroit and sending Ford Field into a frenzy. Try to listen to the radio call without a smile on your face, I dare you.
Lions play-by-play announcer Dan Miller's call epitomizes why we spend so many of our weekends watching these games. Sports can often seem like a masochistic pursuit, especially when you cheer for a team like the Lions that has had precious few highlights to shine through decades of drudgery. Moments like these make it all seem worth it.
The Lions will take on the Niners next week with a Super Bowl berth on the line, and most football fans that aren't already invested in San Francisco will likely be pulling for Detroit once again. Enjoy it, Lions fans. This is your moment.