Lions safety guarantees heavier fine for Bijan Robinson tackle with postgame comment
Detroit Lions rookie Brian Branch had no regrets over his high hit on Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson in Week 3.
By Scott Rogust
The Detroit Lions entered the 2023 season with a lot of hype, considering they barely missed out on the playoffs and ended the Aaron Rodgers era for the Green Bay Packers with a loss. They opened the season with a 21-20 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. After falling in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, they bounced back with a 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
During the game, one of Detriot's rookies, tight end Sam LaPorta, scored his first career touchdown. As for fellow second-round draft pick, safety Brian Branch, he had a vicious hit on Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson. As Robinson caught a pass from quarterback Desmond Ridder, Branch came flying in and hit him high, earning himself a personal foul.
After the game, Branch made some comments that may catch the attention of the NFL.
Brian Branch says he was 'licking his chops' prior to high hit on Bijan Robinson
Branch was asked about his hit on Robinson and said he was "licking his chops" when he saw Robinson enter his zone. When asked for his thoughts when the penalty flag came out, Branch said, "F*** it."
"I'd rather show him that I'm not scared to tackle him. I'll take the flag, to be honest," said Branch.
When looking at the hit, it appeared that Robinson lowered his helmet when he saw Branch flying toward him. The contact then caused Robinson's helmet to come off a bit. Branch was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, giving the Falcons a first down. However, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson would force Ridder to fumble two players later.
In the game, Branch recorded 11 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, and two pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, Branch allowed just five receptions for 32 yards on nine targets.
It's unknown if Branch will face discipline from the league over the hit, but he said that if a ball carrier enters his zone, he's not afraid to tackle them.