Lions schedule couldn’t be more ideal for Jared Goff
By Lior Lampert
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is on top of the world right now.
First, the Lions rewarded Goff with a four-year, $212 million contract that makes him among the highest-paid signal-callers in football. Now, the NFL blessed him with the ideal 2024 regular season schedule that caters to his strengths, arranging it so that he and Detriot will play 14 of their first 15 games indoors -- where he has typically thrived throughout his career.
The league officially released its schedule for the upcoming campaign on Wednesday, revealing that Goff and the Lions won't have to spend too much time outdoors this year, which is music to the ears of the Detroit gunslinger.
Take a look for yourself if you don't believe me. Here are Goff's indoor/outdoor splits from 2023, brought to us by ESPN:
Location
Passing Yards
CMP%
YPA
TD
INT
Passer Rating
Outdoors
1,594
64.5
7.0
7
4
87.9
Indoors
2,981
69.0
7.9
23
8
104.0
As you can notice, Goff sees notable upticks in some of the most important statistical categories for a quarterback when playing indoors compared to outdoors.
Goff is a sunny California native, even spending his college football days at the University of California, so it is not shocking to see he is not a fan of the elements of nature. But the difference in production is steeper than the Lions may like after signing him to a lucrative long-term contract to play in one of the coldest states in the country.
Detroit kicks off their season with eight consecutive indoor contests before traveling to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. The next and only outdoor affair on the schedule for the Lions is when they face No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the divisional rival Chicago Bears.
With such an advantageous schedule, Goff and the Lions will do everything in their power to keep their postseason games indoors and ensure the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC must go through Ford Field as they look to build on last year's conference championship game appearance.