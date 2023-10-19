New Lows: Lions star takes hilarious shot at own brother on Bears
Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown is all about brotherly love -- tough brotherly love, that is.
By Kristen Wong
Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown couldn't resist taking a jab at his brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, a wideout for the Chicago Bears.
During a recap of the past week's NFL results, Equanimeous St. Brown mentioned the Tennessee Titans and said "they're not bad."
Amon-Ra then told his older brother that he couldn't really critique any teams in the NFL. Why? Because he plays on the Bears.
"You can't really say anyone is bad," Amon-Ra St. Brown half-jokingly said. The point being, of course, that the Bears are the worst team in the league.
Equanimeous played for the Packers for three years before joining the Bears ahead of the 2022 season. He's the lesser-known of the St. Brown brothers as Lions' Amon-Ra has steadily surpassed him in production and popularity in recent years.
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown pokes a tame Bear, makes fun of older brother
The Lions star recorded his first Pro Bowl campaign last season and has 38 catches for 455 yards in 2023. Amon-Ra St. Brown stands out as one of the most important offensive pieces of a 5-1 Lions team that's currently holding its own among Super Bowl favorites like the Chiefs, Eagles, and 49ers.
By comparison, Equanimeous St. Brown has been living life on the other side of the highway playing with the pitiful Bears; he has just one catch for 21 yards this season. His team is 1-5 and could be without star quarterback Justin Fields for an undisclosed amount of time due to injury.
The St. Brown brothers' exchange may not top the entertaining conversations heard on the Kelce brothers podcast, "New Heights", which has soared to the top of the charts this year. It's difficult to compete with the legions of Swifties who are newly initiated NFL fans.
But it's still nice to see a light-hearted NFC North rivalry brewing between the St. Brown brothers off the field. On the field, the Lions and Bears will play each other on November 19 and December 10 in 2023.