Lions will have radio call of closing seconds of playoff win on repeat all week
Dan Miller's radio call of the Detroit Lions winning against the Los Angeles Rams has a good chance to become the most famous soundbite in Detroit
Heads up Dan Campbell, there's a new famous soundbite that will live forever with the Detroit Lions, and that's now reserved for Dan Miller.
The longtime Lions radio caller had an epic reaction to Detroit's first playoff victory since the 1991-92 season, when wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown took a Jared Goff pass for a first down, sealing the win over former Lions QB Matthew Stafford and the Rams.
Take a listen here:
You have to feel good for Dan Miller, you also have to feel good for Dan Campbell.
For years, the Lions have been anything but winners. The 0-16 season in 2008 that led to several TV blackouts, the playoff losses, the bad drafting, the Matt Millen era, they've seen it all. The game against the Rams could have been the same thing, especially if Stafford had won that game in the city where he could never win anything big.
It didn't happen. Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery, and the rest of the players made sure that did not happen. Now they have another home playoff game against either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's sure good to be a sports fan in Michigan right now. The Pistons may stink, but everyone else is well. The Michigan Wolverines won the national championship and the Detroit Lions won a playoff game. Just imagine with Dan Miller would say if the Lions were to end up in Las Vegas this year and win it all, there would not be enough tape recorders in the world to capture that reaction.